J.T. Poston shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

J.T. Poston hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Poston had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Poston chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Poston's tee shot went 216 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.