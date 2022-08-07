  • J.T. Poston shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    J.T. Poston makes birdie on No. 15 at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, J.T. Poston makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.