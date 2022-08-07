Henrik Norlander shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Norlander's 150 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Norlander to 1 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.