Harry Higgs shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Higgs hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Higgs to 2 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Higgs had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Higgs's 154 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 over for the round.