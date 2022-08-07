Doc Redman shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Doc Redman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 56th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

Redman hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Redman's 122 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Redman hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 under for the round.

Redman had a fantastic chip-in on the 223-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 225 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.