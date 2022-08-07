Davis Riley shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Davis Riley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 second, Riley's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Riley had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Riley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Riley at 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Riley's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Riley's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Riley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Riley had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 2 under for the round.