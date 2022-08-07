David Skinns shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, David Skinns hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 81st at 2 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Skinns got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Skinns hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Skinns to 1 over for the round.

Skinns got a double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Skinns to 3 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Skinns chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Skinns to 5 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Skinns hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Skinns's 110 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 3 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Skinns got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Skinns to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Skinns had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 over for the round.

Skinns tee shot went 199 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 47 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Skinns to 3 over for the round.