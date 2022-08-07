David Lipsky shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, David Lipsky hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 second, Lipsky's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lipsky had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

Lipsky had a 350-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.