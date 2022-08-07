  • David Lipsky shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, David Lipsky makes a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    David Lipsky sinks a 30-foot eagle putt at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, David Lipsky makes a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.