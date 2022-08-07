Corey Conners shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Corey Conners hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Conners's 91 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

Conners tee shot went 206 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Conners to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Conners had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Conners's 143 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.