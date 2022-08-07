Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Bezuidenhout had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Bezuidenhout's 136 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Bezuidenhout chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.