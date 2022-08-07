Chris Stroud shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Chris Stroud hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Stroud hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, Stroud missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Stroud to 2 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Stroud reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Stroud at 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to even for the round.