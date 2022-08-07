Chris Gotterup shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Gotterup hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gotterup finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Gotterup's tee shot went 212 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gotterup's 132 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Gotterup had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

Gotterup got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gotterup to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Gotterup's 156 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Gotterup hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Gotterup to 1 under for the round.