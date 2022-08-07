Chez Reavie rebounds from poor front in third round of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Chez Reavie hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Reavie finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Chez Reavie tee shot went 210 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 15 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Reavie's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Reavie's 154 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.