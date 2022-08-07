  • Chesson Hadley putts himself to an even-par third round of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Chesson Hadley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Chesson Hadley's 17-footer for birdie at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Chesson Hadley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.