Chesson Hadley putts himself to an even-par third round of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Chesson Hadley's 152 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hadley's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hadley's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Hadley got a double bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hadley hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to even-par for the round.