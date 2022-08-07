Charley Hoffman shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hoffman's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

Hoffman hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoffman had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.