Cameron Percy putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Percy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Percy finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Cameron Percy got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Percy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Percy hit an approach shot from 211 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Percy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.