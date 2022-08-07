Callum Tarren shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Callum Tarren hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 62nd at 2 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Tarren had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Tarren chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tarren to even for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Tarren got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tarren to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tarren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.