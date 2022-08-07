C.T. Pan shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pan finished his day in 150th at 3 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Pan's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Pan's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Pan had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

Pan got a double bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Pan's 143 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Pan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 3 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Pan's tee shot went 228 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.