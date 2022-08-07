Brian Stuard putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Brian Stuard hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Brian Stuard's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stuard had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stuard's 164 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Stuard's his second shot went 27 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.