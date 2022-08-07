Brian Harman shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Harman had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Harman hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.