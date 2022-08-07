Brett Drewitt shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Brett Drewitt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Drewitt finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Drewitt had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

Drewitt tee shot went 229 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Drewitt to 1 under for the round.