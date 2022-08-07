Brendon Todd putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Brendon Todd hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Brendon Todd had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Todd hit his 213 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Todd's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.