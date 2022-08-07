Brandon Wu shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Brandon Wu hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 3rd at 11 under with Joohyung Kim; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; and John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under.

On the par-4 second, Wu's 71 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Wu got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wu to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Wu hit a tee shot 224 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Wu had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Wu chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.