Bo Hoag shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Bo Hoag hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 49th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 12 under; Joohyung Kim and John Huh are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, Davis Riley, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 3 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Hoag chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 4 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoag had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Hoag hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hoag's 157 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even for the round.