Billy Horschel putts well in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Billy Horschel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day tied for 24th at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Billy Horschel chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Horschel hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Horschel's 104 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Horschel to 2 under for the round.