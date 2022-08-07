Ben Kohles putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Kohles hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kohles finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Ben Kohles got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kohles had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Kohles's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kohles had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kohles hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to even for the round.

After a 354 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Kohles chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.