Strong putting brings Ben Griffin a 6-under 64 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Ben Griffin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th, Ben Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Griffin to even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Griffin's 145 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Griffin had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Griffin's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.