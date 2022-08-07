Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 7th at 9 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lahiri hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lahiri's 80 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lahiri had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Lahiri hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lahiri at 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

Lahiri got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 under for the round.