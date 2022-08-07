Andrew Putnam shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 16th at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Putnam got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Putnam hit an approach shot from 111 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.