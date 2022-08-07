Alex Smalley shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Alex Smalley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 46th at 4 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Smalley's 161 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Smalley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Smalley's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.