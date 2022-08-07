Adam Svensson finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the Wyndham Championship

In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Svensson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 290 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Svensson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Svensson's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Svensson had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Svensson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Svensson's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even for the round.