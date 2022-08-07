-
Adam Scott shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Scott hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 81st at 2 over; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.
Scott had a 370-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Scott to 2 over for the round.
Scott got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 3 over for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Scott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott to 5 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 4 over for the round.
