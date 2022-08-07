  • Adam Scott shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Scott makes 16-footer for birdie at Wyndham

    In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.