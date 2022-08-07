-
Aaron Wise shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the Wyndham Championship
August 07, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Wise holes lengthy birdie putt from fringe at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Aaron Wise makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his third round at the Wyndham Championship, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 11th at 8 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-5 fifth, Wise's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Wise's 87 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Wise hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Wise chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
