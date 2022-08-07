Aaron Rai shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the Wyndham Championship

Aaron Rai hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 34th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 13 under; John Huh is in 2nd at 12 under; and Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Rai had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Rai's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Rai suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Rai at 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Rai hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rai had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rai to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Rai's 95 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 4 under for the round.