Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Zach Johnson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Johnson's 123 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Johnson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Johnson hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.