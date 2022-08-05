Yannik Paul putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Yannik Paul hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Paul finished his round tied for 31st at 3 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Russell Henley are tied for 5th at 8 under; and Brian Stuard, Satoshi Kodaira, Brett Drewitt, Andrew Putnam, and Blake McShea are tied for 7th at 6 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Yannik Paul reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Yannik Paul at 1 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Paul chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Paul to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Paul had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Paul to 4 under for the round.