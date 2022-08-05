William McGirt shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, William McGirt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 109th at 1 over; John Huh is in 1st at 10 under; Joohyung Kim, Ryan Moore, and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Russell Henley is in 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, McGirt's 119 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a 231 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, McGirt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to even-par for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, McGirt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, McGirt had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, McGirt's tee shot went 182 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.