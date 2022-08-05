  • Will Zalatoris shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Zalatoris buries a 61-foot eagle at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.