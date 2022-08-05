Will Zalatoris shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 38th at 3 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 first, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to even-par for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.

Zalatoris got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

Zalatoris hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, he sank his approach from 137 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

At the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Zalatoris got to the green in 2 and sunk a 61-foot putt for eagle, bringing Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.