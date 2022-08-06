Wesley Bryan shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his round tied for 146th at 9 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 1 under for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Bryan got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Bryan to 2 over for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Bryan's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Bryan hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 5 over for the round.