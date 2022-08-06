-
Webb Simpson shoots 1-over 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 06, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson hit 11 of 13 fairways and 15 of 17 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day in 152nd at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.
Simpson hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
Simpson tee shot went 135 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Simpson's 92 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
