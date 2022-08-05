Vince Whaley shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Vince Whaley hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 110th at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Brian Stuard, Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Davis Riley are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Whaley's 109 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even-par for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Whaley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Whaley to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Whaley got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Whaley to 3 over for the round.

Whaley had a 364-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Whaley to 4 over for the round.

After a 269 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 second, Whaley chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Whaley to 5 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Whaley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Whaley to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Whaley hit his 177 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Whaley to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Whaley to 5 over for the round.