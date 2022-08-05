Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 under; John Huh is in 1st at 9 under; Joohyung Kim and Brandon Wu are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Ryan Moore and Sungjae Im are tied for 4th at 7 under.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.