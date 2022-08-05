  • Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tyrrell Hatton throws a dart off the tee to set up birdie at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2022 Wyndham Championship, Tyrrell Hatton makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.