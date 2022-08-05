Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 15th at 5 under; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Hatton's 102 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hatton got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hatton had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hatton's 151 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hatton hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.