Tyler Duncan finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 89th at even par; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Duncan got on in 5 and missed his triple bogey putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt quadruple bogey. This moved Duncan to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Duncan's 109 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 3 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Duncan hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.