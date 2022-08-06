Trent Phillips finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Trent Phillips hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Phillips finished his round tied for 114th at 2 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Phillips got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Phillips to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Phillips had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Phillips to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Phillips's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Phillips's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Phillips to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Phillips had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Phillips to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Phillips had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Phillips to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Phillips had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Phillips to even-par for the round.