Tommy Gibson shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Tommy Gibson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 135th at 5 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, and Davis Riley are tied for 7th at 7 under.

Gibson got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Gibson's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gibson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Gibson's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to even-par for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Gibson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gibson at 1 over for the round.