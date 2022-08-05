Tommy Gainey shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Tommy Gainey hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gainey finished his round tied for 98th at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri, Brian Stuard, Zach Johnson, and Martin Trainer are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Gainey suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gainey at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gainey hit an approach shot from 224 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gainey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Gainey had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to 2 under for the round.