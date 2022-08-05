Taylor Pendrith shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 15 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Alex Smalley and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 10th, Pendrith's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Pendrith chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Pendrith hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

Pendrith hit his drive 382 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 529-yard par-5 fifth. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pendrith had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.