Taylor Moore shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Taylor Moore hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 16th at 4 under; Brandon Wu, Joohyung Kim, and John Huh are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 7 under; and Michael Gligic, Alex Smalley, and Russell Henley are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Moore hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Moore suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Moore chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

Moore missed the green on his first shot on the 223-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.