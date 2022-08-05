Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

Sungjae Im hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under with John Huh and Russell Henley; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

After a 336 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Im chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to even for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Im hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Im's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.