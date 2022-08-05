Sung Kang putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 second round in the Wyndham Championship

Sung Kang hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu, and Joohyung Kim are tied for 1st at 9 under; Sungjae Im, John Huh, and Russell Henley are tied for 4th at 8 under; and Anirban Lahiri and Brian Stuard are tied for 7th at 7 under.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Sung Kang hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kang reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Kang at 2 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.

Kang had a 364-yard drive to the left intermediate rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.